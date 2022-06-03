KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children under five may soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration hopes to have the vaccine rolled out to that age group by June 21.

Dr. Angela Myers, Division Director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy, believes her hospital will get shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines if they’re approved by the FDA’s outside panel of advisers.

“Well, we have up until now, so I have no reason to believe otherwise,” Myers said Friday.

Myers wants parents to go to the person they trust when it comes to the decision of whether to vaccinate their child.

“And that person often times is your pediatrician or your child’s doctor,” she said. “Remember they want what’s best for your child just like you do, and so having that honest conversation, letting them know exactly what your fears are and then allowing them the chance to talk through it with you is really helpful rather than relying on some of that other information which we now know a lot of which is false right?”

Crystal Everett said her 4-year-old daughter Mari is the most vivacious child you will ever see.

“She will not be excited about the shot, I can say that,” Everett said Friday.

As parents though, Everett said it’s their job to do what they can to protect them and the others that they’re around.

“Even if she doesn’t know what’s good for her right now, this is really it.”

Everett’s talking about the vaccine her daughter Mari may be able to get later this month. She thinks people who speak the ‘loudest in the room’ may overshadow what people do.

“While I do think some people are skeptical, I just think that that voice sometimes is so loud, but more people are like, ‘You know what I will get the vaccine, even if I don’t share it publicly? Ya know?”

Mattie Rhodes Center Northeast is hosting a vaccination clinic Saturday, June 4 at its Topping Avenue location. It goes from 9 a.m. until noon. No appointment’s necessary. You do not have to bring an I.D. either.