KC doctors weigh in on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and why it likely won’t matter which vaccine you get

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Johnson & Johnson says it’s COVID-19 vaccine met all primary and key secondary expectations in its Phase 3 clinical trial. The data is based on more than 43,000 participants.

In a news release, Johnson & Johnson says the Phase 3 study looked at the efficacy and safety of its vaccine and how well it protects against COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson reported it’s vaccine is 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 4 weeks after vaccination. It was around 72% effective in the U.S.

The effectiveness of the single dose is lower than the double doses of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines.

“J&J came in around 72% effectiveness with a one shot vaccination and about 57% against the South African variant,” said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System.

Doctors with the University of Kansas discussed the findings and say they aren’t too concerned and think the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may increase.

“If you go back to the Moderna and Pfizer data they were 60-80% after one shot. It makes you wonder if J&J, Pfizer and Moderna are all gonna be in the 70% range for one shot,” Stites said.

Stites says Johnson & Johnson is planning to begin a study on 2 shots to see if the vaccine is even more effective with a booster.

“Pretty soon it feels like all the vaccines are gonna be 70% with one shot and over 90% with 2 shots. At least between Pfizer, Novavax, Moderna, and J&J,” Stites said.

Early on, doctors said they hoped for a vaccine efficacy of 50-55%.

“I think we’ve been spoiled with Moderna and Pfizer, the MRNA vaccines with their high efficacies,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, director of infection prevention and control, said. “If we can get above that 50% I think overall for the global population, for the U.S. population, that’s gonna be a good thing.”

The vaccine does not require the ultra-cold storage that Pfizer and Moderna need. It’s expected to be able to be given in rural areas and developing countries. It will also be easier for doctors to administer during routine appointments in their offices.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to seek Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA at any time.