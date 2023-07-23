KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting where a man found shot on a sidewalk died, and another person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

KCPD says the shooting call occurred just before 6:30 p.m. and officers went to the area of 8th and Bales, a few blocks south of Independence Avenue.

People in the area directed officers to a man who was unresponsive, first responders declared him dead at the scene. The other person shot was taken to a hospital, but further details about them haven’t been released yet.

No one has been arrested and investigators are working to determine what happened. If you were in the area around the time of the shooting call, or know something that will help detectives identify a suspect, call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.