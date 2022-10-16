KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Vivion and North Oak in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a crash involving multiple vehicles just north of the intersection.

In one of the vehicles, officers found two victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.

One of the victims was an adult male who was prononced dead at the hospital. The second victin is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with informatio is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).