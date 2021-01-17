KC EndZone OT: Special postgame coverage of Chiefs AFC Divisional game against Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns just ended, and FOX4 has special streaming postgame coverage live on this page.

The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17 Sunday afternoon and will take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game next Sunday.

Click here if you’re not seeing the live video player

FOX4 Sports’ Rob Collins, Harold Kuntz and Jessica Eley will have instant reaction from the game, we’ll carry postgame news conferences from Coach Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs who speak to the media.

After the NFC Divisional game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX4 will have more Chiefs coverage during our primetime newscasts.