KC entrepreneur grows success with cannabis company

What started out as a devastating failure has morphed into a big opportunity for Michael Wilson.

The local entrepreneur has traded luxury watches for cannabis and is tangible evidence of the power of a network.

Wilson previously co-founded North Kansas City-based Niall, a luxury watchmaker that sought to become America’s watch company. It developed a technology to microetch designs on the dials, and its watches graced the wrists of celebrities and sports figures such as Paul Rudd, Kurt Russell, Robert Downey Jr., Bill Self and Ned Yost. In 2018, the company went defunct after six years. At the time, Wilson described the experience as “almost like having a part of you dying.”

About six months after closing Niall, mentor and family friend Jim Mueller gauged his interest in working as an application writer for his company, Greenlight Dispensary.

