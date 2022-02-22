KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Affordable housing, crime reduction, community gardens, and trail expansion are just some of the suggestions that have been made through the ReBuild KC program.

The city said it’s received nearly 150 grant applications suggesting diverse projects to benefit the community.

Because of the response to the program the city decided to extend the application deadline to March 22 at 11:59 p.m.

“Kansas City residents have submitted excellent ideas for neighborhood improvements,” City Manager Brian Platt said. “Extending the deadline will ensure everyone who wants to submit an application has an opportunity to do so.”

The majority of the funding is made possible through the American Rescue Plan and the Neighborhood Services Department is responsible for the program.

Projects are required to show how they will strengthen the community, help improve neighborhoods, or advance economic development in some way.

A complete list of guidelines can be found in the application packet.

“We welcome projects of all sizes, whether the ideas are small, such as a tree planting or park bench installation or much larger, like a new building with 500 affordable housing units,” Forest Decker, Neighborhood Services Department Director, said. “All we ask is your project clearly demonstrate a benefit to Kansas Citians.”

Most projects will be completed within a year, according to the city.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.