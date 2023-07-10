KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One metro family is outraged by what happened in court on Monday.

The man charged in their daughter’s death entered a not-guilty plea 10 months after he allegedly caused the fatal hit-and-run in the city’s downtown. Court documents say that Terrence Dunlap-Jones Jr. was in hiding for a large portion of a year after the wreck.

Dunlap-Jones Jr., 30, ran a red light at Main Street and Truman Road on August 12, according to court records. Police documents accuse him of crashing his SUV into a car driven by Kameron Cobbins, 41, an auto plant worker and grandmother of one.

Cobbins loved ones were in court on Monday, and the plea of not guilty makes this hurt even more. Tragically, Monday would have been her birthday, according to her family members.

“I was relieved to know that he remains in jail and he’s not free,” Michelle Cobbins, Kameron’s mother, said.

Surveillance video gathered by police investigators shows a dark-colored SUV run the light and hit another car. The truck driver didn’t stick around either.

Records show the truck’s temporary license tag was used to find Dunlap-Jones, for whom police searched for 10 months. Dunlap-Jones is also accused of causing an unrelated hit-and-run crash that same night.

“The choice he made that night took my daughter’s life, and then, for him to say he’s not guilty, there’s no remorse,” Michelle Cobbins added.

Monday’s court appearance was the first for Dunlap-Jones. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. The two felony charges carry up to 17 years in prison.

Cobbins’ cousin, Quiana Talley, wants Dunlap-Jones to answer for this death.

“It’s a crock of mess because, sir, we have you on videotape leaving the scene,” Talley said. “You were there. Your car was found. I don’t understand why you won’t just take your guilty plea, so we can get on with our lives.”

Dunlap-Jones is represented by a public defender. It’s not yet known why he pleads not guilty. He’s due to return to court on July 28.