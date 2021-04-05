KC family thinks high-tech device hindering search for missing specially made softball glove

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local college softball pitcher, a single mom, is looking for her specially made glove with her daughter’s name stitched into it.

She and her family believe a high-tech device is making their search more difficult.

Sydney Goss of Baker University said the glove is a reminder of her nine-month-old daughter, Layla Blake, every time she takes the mound.

“She’s just my purpose of why I still do this, why I pitch, so to look down and see her name when I pitch, it just keeps me going,” Sydney Goss said. “And she’s the reason that I play and it’s a good reminder to have.”

But early Friday morning, Goss’ SUV was stolen. Her softball gear and car seat were inside.

Her head softball coach and mom Dana Goss said it was late at night, and the key fob was left in the trunk.

“Unfortunately, some people were up to no good and got lucky and went away with the car and all her stuff,” Dana Goss said.

Goss said video allegedly shows the thieves in the act in their Kansas City, Missouri neighborhood.

But they say other neighborhood videos were ruined. They believe some kind of security camera jammer impacted the signals at other homes.

Burton Kelso is a local technology expert.

“It’s always possible for any wireless camera or wireless device to be interfered with,” Kelso said. “You can buy a Wi-Fi scrambler, which basically sends white noise to the signal between your smart doorbell camera and your video camera system to let criminals do bad things, and you not be aware of what’s going on.”

FOX4 found multiple devices on Amazon all claiming to do this. Many were under $100.

We also reached out to several local law enforcement agencies.

So far, none have reported cases with the jammers, but one local deputy who also works with the FBI said he was not surprised, saying disrupters will probably become more common in the future.



As for Goss, her car was found Saturday in KCK. But, the glove, other equipment and car seat are still missing.

She’s leaning on her teammates, who she says have been scouring pawn shops, Facebook marketplace and more for any answers.

She just wants her special glove, a reminder of her purpose, back.

“I hope to find it,” Sydney Goss said.

KCPD is investigating the Goss case. They say they’re aware of the jammer technology but couldn’t confirm the use of it in this case or any other case.

For doorbell camera owners, Kelso said your best bet is to hard wire your cameras. He said Ring, for example, makes a Power Over Ethernet, PoE, device to do this.