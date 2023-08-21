KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One local woman keeps the KC Farm School growing with her passion for farming and is getting rewarded in this week’s FOX4 Pay It Forward.

KC Farm School on Gibbs Road gives a chance for people of all ages and abilities to connect to the earth and learn how to be farmers.

Alicia Ellingsworth is a co-founder and a full-time teacher. Ellingsworth works hard to make sure the organization stays strong. Her employees are passionate about rewarding hard work and nominated Ellingswsorth for FOX4’s Pay it Forward.

Lydia Nebel is the KC Farm School’s Farm Director, and she said Ellingsworth inspires people every day.

“She’s our energizer and our visionary, and she’s always very willing to learn and super generous, so it’s sweet that we get to recognize her,” Nebel said.

The KC Farm School is a production farm that sends its produce to weekly markets while training future farmers.

“There are folks farming and folks needing to learn how to farm. The area schools are asking for a place to come and learn,” Nebel said. “Alicia has given so much of herself; she’s taken risks and inspires all of us to keep going.”

Ellingsworth was very grateful to receive the $400. She said she is going to use the gift card to purchase something for the farm.

Click here to nominate someone special for FOX4’s Pay It Forward and a chance to win $400.