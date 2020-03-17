KC favorites like Joe’s Kansas City and Bier Station start offering curbside pickup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some local eateries are trying to get creative to serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que is putting a new twist on dining out these days. The popular barbecue restaurant started offering curbside pickup.

The service is available at all three Joe's locations.

If you're craving some barbecue, just call in your order, the restaurant says. Joe's will take your payment over the phone and give you a pickup time. When you get there, you'll give your name, and an employee will get your order and bring it right to your car.

Joe's isn't the only one doing something new amid the virus outbreak.

Bier Station in Waldo is also offering curbside pickup. A similar concept applies for local taproom. You just call in your order and then come pick it up. An employee delivers it to your vehicle.

Both KC restaurants were just a day ahead of new restrictions for bars and restaurants in the immediate metro.

Restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in Jackson County, Johnson County and Wyandotte County are being forced to close overnight for the next 15 days, effective just after March 17.

However, there is an exception for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

The jurisdictions will reevaluate on April 1.