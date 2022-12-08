KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after Kansas City firefighters discovered a body inside a burning home Thursday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. crews responded to the 3200 block of Lockridge St. on a reported house fire. There firefighters found a house with heavy fire and smoke in the living room of the home.

After putting out the flames, crews discovered the body of an adult man. The cause of death is unknown at this time, Kansas City Police will lead the investigation.

