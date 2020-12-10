KC Fire Department chief faces council about report of department-wide discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is under fire for an alleged culture of racism.

City Council members and the mayor grilled Fire Chief Donna Lake for hours Thursday afternoon about a Kansas City Star article that said Black firefighters have been harassed and put in danger.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said during the business session he was appalled but not shocked by what current and former firefighters had to say about the Kansas City Fire Department.

“Women not having facilities with privacy, folks kicking down walls, nooses — that’s not the sort of thing that should be happening in 2020,” Lucas said.

“It’s not new dirt. We’ve known that we’ve had racial issues with the fire department in particular for at least 30 years,” City Councilman Brandon Ellington said.

The council learns of many claims of racial and sexual discrimination through lawsuits and the millions in settlements they’ve had to pay out over the years.

Lucas asked for more information Thursday on how many current lawsuits they are facing and whether any of the defendants are repeat offenders.

But as bad as the situation seems to be, one councilwoman wondered if it might be worse. A white cadet who put a noose around a black cadet’s neck reportedly wasn’t fired and was allowed to resign several weeks later.

“If the history has been that no one is being held accountable for those actions, why would you come forward?” Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw said.

City Manager Brian Platt was forced to face these issues his first day on the job when he was given 30 days to prepare a full report of all proposed action steps to change that culture. Some members of council are already calling on him to make sure there’s training, oversight and consequences.

“The department heads and intermediate managers who can not manage on this issue need to be gone and the city manager needs to replace them with people who can do this,” Councilwoman Kathryn Shields said.

“We have policies in place; KCFD hasn’t followed them,” Parks-Shaw said.

Lake said she’s been working to make sure harassment and discrimination reports are properly handled, but she’ll need city and outside support to effect change.

“I expected it and rightfully so. I am the person who is sitting in this seat at the moment and so while they made comments about excuses or other administrations I understand that fully,” Lake said

The lengthy probe forced the council to delay all other items on the business session agenda and start Thursday’s council meeting an hour late.