KC firefighter did all he could to save 1-year-old boy’s life after triple shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City firefighter who tried to save the life of one-year-old Tyron Payton when his parents pulled up after a triple shooting Monday says he did all he could.

It was another moment of violence that KC fire crews in this area see while on the job almost daily.

For each of the 144 homicides in Kansas City this year, there are an additional three shootings where the victims survive. People who live and work on the east side of Kansas City call it a war zone.

Tyron’s parents brought him to the fire station at 32nd and Indiana Avenue for help, and unfortunately, that wasn’t a unique incident.

“We were counting the number of times that has happened at this fire station — more than we can count. How many people have been dropped off dead at this fire station alone, let alone countless other stations?” said Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker, who used to work at Station 18.

Station 18 sits at the end of what some people call the most dangerous street in Kansas City. Not only has it been a haven for people to run to for safety, but it’s also the target of violence.

On Monday, a bullet-riddled car pulled up in front of the station. Despite being on his way to another call, firefighter Zach Fatall stopped to help the people inside, who he could see were bloody and in need of help.

Things escalated when the adults in the car, who were also shot, handed him one-year-old Tyron Payton.

“It’s terrible. I mean, it is not the first time,” Fatall said. “But that’s when it goes from — you know, when adults are shot or anybody that’s out there and whatever game they’re involved and knows the consequences — but it’s an innocent child, so it’s terrible.”

Fatall said he did everything he could do to stop the bleeding and get the child to the hospital quickly, but there was no saving him from the gunshot he suffered.

Anyone with information in this shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and there’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.