KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-death attack of a metro women almost three years ago has finally reached it’s conclusion. The woman, Angela Fleming, was beaten by her neighbor, Pleaze Robinson, who at the time was a firefighter.



“This was my neighbor, who thought that he would have went to this extent, and he did it. We said it and he did it,” Fleming said.



Fleming, who is a mother and wife, always kept a questionable eye on her neighbor.



“He didn’t get along with anybody in the neighborhood, he was unpredictable. He didn’t know, he doesn’t know his boundaries, or anything,” Fleming said.

She wasn’t alone, neighbors across the neighborhood recount times they were victimized by this man.



“I’ve been the brunt of some of his behaviors, his harsh behavior, and each time I reached out to the police, it got worse,” said Annatta Jackson, a neighbor and friend of Fleming.



It all came to a head on a fall 2019 morning as Fleming left for work and the neighbors daughter began a road rage incident.



“She blocked me, where I had to hit my brake to keep from slamming into her, and she blocked me,” Fleming said.



An argument ensued and before she even realized it, Robinson pulled up, tackled her and began to beat her.



“He jumped on my back and he just started wailing at me, just hitting me and hitting me. I had blood gushing out of my face,” she said.



The near death encounter left her face permanently disfigured. Now, she breathes a sigh of relief after Robinson plead guilty almost three years later of two separate felony charges.



“Well, yeah, he should, he had no choice but to, he did it, there’s video,” Fleming said.



For Jackson, who Fleming credits with incredible support over the last several years, is still unnerved. She still lives in the neighborhood and believes four years of probation, with only 30 days behind bars simply isn’t enough.



“I live two doors away from him. I’m extremely uncomfortable because he’s very capable of committing the same crime again, if not worse. I would have liked to have seen a more severe punishment,” Jackson said.

Despite wanting more, it’s her courage and perseverance to push through that matters the most.



“I’m very proud of her, because I know a lot of women that have gone through that, had been attacked and probably would not have been this strong,” said Jackson.



Her message to others trying to fight back after being knocked down like this, is to get a support system, do your best and only your best, to move forward.



“Find that strength in yourself to do it. I mean, this has happened to me, but I had to find the courage to do what I’m doing now, speaking out,” Fleming said.

We reached out to the KCFD and to the city’s director of communications to see if Robinson was still employed by the fire department and have yet to hear back.

Last we heard, is that he was suspended until the conclusion of an investigation.

