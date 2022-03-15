KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri Firefighter is still on the job after pleading guilty to two felonies, one of those for assault. The victim, Angela Fleming, beaten so badly, it caused permanent damage to her face.

Fleming said she feels like she’s gotten no justice, and it was just a month ago when Pleaze Robinson, plead guilty to these crimes. FOX4 can confirm not only is he not in jail but is still a firefighter.

Fleming questions how can he be a public servant.

“This man assaulted me in the middle of a school zone when high school kids were passing by. He on the way to attack me he hit a high schooler and kept going…how do you stand for that? To hire this man back when doing these acts. It’s not right,” Fleming said.

Debbie Diibon has lived next to Robinson for nearly 20 years.

“It just enrages me. I mean, for what he did it, that’s not something that a fireman would do,” Diibon said.

Her husband is a coworker of his, Diibon said this is no way a first responder should behave.

“Why should he have that job? He has no morals. He has no character, you know, it’s just not right,” she said.

The incident happening on a fall 2019 morning, a morning Fleming was trying to get to work. Instead she ended up in a hospital beaten so badly her face is changed forever.

Now the pain she suffered that morning, feels all too real again.

“There’s no repercussions for the round that he’s done. I don’t understand why the fire department would want to even stand by this man like this,” Fleming said.

The city told FOX4 it cannot comment on this particular case but said:

“City policies provide for discipline for a variety of workplace violations, which may include arrest and/or conviction. City departments review each case individually, conduct an investigation, and make a recommendation for discipline based on the facts of the situation at hand. The employee is afforded due process through a predetermination hearing and a post-decision appeal process. These procedures are part of established city policies and codes.”

“I couldn’t trust this guy with my life, or anybody else’s knowing that he beats up women and he has no self-control,” Fleming said.

Pleaze Robinson’s attorney told FOX4 he has no comment.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.