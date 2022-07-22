KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters battled the heat and flames fighting a fire at a duplex early Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the fire near East 55th and Wayne Avenue around 12:20 p.m.
It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to get the flames and smoke under control.
Paramedics transported one person to a hospital, but the extent of the person’s injuries are not known at this time.
An investigation into the fire is underway.
