KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flowers aren’t even excluded from supply chain issues as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, and countless industries are hit.

The countdown is on to Valentine’s Day, there are growing concern about shortage of flowers.

“Valentine’s is a very obviously a heightened time for flowers,” said Owner & Lead Designer at Verdant, Chentell Shannon. “I think it’s like a fun design challenge to look at what we do have access to, make sure it’s the highest quality that we can get our hands on and then create with those materials.”

At Verdant, the staff says they are ahead of the game, they stocked and ordered early, now they have to navigate the last minute and walk-up customers.

“Friday, that is our first official launch of Valentines. All of our bouquets are being prepared right now,” Shannon said. “Right now we are deep in like operational preparations.”

But not all florists and shops are so lucky.

FOX4 called around to several shops around the metro, when you buy your special flowers, you can expect to pay at least 20% more this year.

Some of the reasons include shipping delays, weather conditions, reduced growing brought on by the pandemic.

Supply chain issues are making it difficult for even flower shops to be successful and meet that demand this year and your favorites harder to find, like red roses.

“In this tiny 500 square foot store, we will have anywhere between 4 and 5 floral designers creating arrangements in the store live for walk-in customers,” Shannon said.

At Verdant, the newly established store will be working through their second Valentine’s Day holiday.

Advice if you haven’t done your valentine’s day flower shopping, plan now and be flexible with deliveries.

For more information about the store and bouquet, click here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.