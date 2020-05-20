KC frozen daiquiri shop pushing to make ‘to-go’ cocktails a permanent menu item

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many businesses are changing how they operate during the pandemic.

At KC Daiquiri Shop, they’re not only specializing in food, but also in frozen daiquiris — to go.

“Everything we do is New Orleans-based. You can get authentic New Orleans food and the best daiquiris in the state,” co-owner Calvin Vicks said.

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced in April it would temporarily allow curbside sales of alcoholic drinks.

Those to-go sales are proving to be a big hit at the daiquiri shop, something co-owner Kinley Strickland said literally saved his business.

“We were planning for our one-year anniversary the day they shut everything down for the virus,” Strickland said. “When it first happened, business was very slow. We had to lay off all of our employees. We thought we were going to have to close our business down.”

But they’ve now brought back their staff and even hired additional workers to help out with the demand.

The owners said they’re one of many pushing lawmakers to make “to-go” cocktails a permanent menu fixture.

“Just like their peer cities, if they can do it, I think Kansas City is progressive enough we should be able to do it as well,” Vicks said. “We were already working on legislation to change the language and have Kansas City equal to peer cities.”

Vicks and Strickland credit the sale of the alcoholic beverages for actually boosting their normal sales.

On Tuesday, the storefront stayed busy during its adjusted hours.

“It’s my first time. I decided to get the $25 one,” one patron said. “It’s nice. I think they should keep that actually.”

“To come out pick a color and a daiquiri, you can’t beat it,” Tila Johnson said. “I got the hurricane, more like a strawberry blend with Patron in it.”

The emergency waiver allowing for to-go cocktails is set to end June 15.