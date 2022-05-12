KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be a big couple of weeks for thousands of high school and college graduates across the metro.

As families put the finishing touches on graduation party plans, an area utility company asks for a favor.

Evergy said it realizes balloons will be a part of many celebrations in the coming weeks, but asks grads to avoid using and giving mylar, or foil, balloons.

The balloons are popular, festive, and cheap. They also have a silvery coating on them. That silver coating is actual foil and can conduct electricity.

Evergy said if the balloons get loose and float into power lines they can cause all kinds of issues. The balloons have been known to melt lines and even short out transformers, leading to large power outages.

The company asks families to skip the foil balloons and use regular balloons, or forgo balloons all together, which would also be more environmentally sound.

