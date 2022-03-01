KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro non-profit is stepping up to help the families of murder victims.

KC Common Good launched it’s KC Common Good Fund Tuesday morning. The fund will cover up to $5,000 to help families cover funeral costs. The organization said an anonymous $250,000 donation will support the fund.

The announcement comes following one of Kansas City’s deadliest years with 157-homicides.

“This fund will take away some of the financial burden of burying loved ones and give people in need the freedom to grieve,” Rosilyn Temple, Founder and Executive Director of KC Mothers in Charge, said. “I also hope that the launch of this resource will elevate, to those who can afford it, the importance of securing life insurance. Most importantly, I hope the fund will be secured for generations to come.”

The fund will operate in partnership with the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, KC Mothers in Charge, and the YMCA.

Families in need can apply for funding online.

“We want the community to know they have a trusted local organization they can reach out to for help, and so far, we’ve witnessed the unique dynamic of a community in need stepping up so they can continue pay it forward through the Common Good Fund,” Klassie Alcine, KC Common Good President, said.

Last fall, KC Common Good launched two online community resources in the form of a database. It contains more than 10,000 resources for community services, government offices, and addiction and mental health services.

