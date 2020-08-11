KC groups to transform 4 community centers into small virtual learning sites for KCPS students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Parks and Recreation community centers will soon be available free to families of young students to use for virtual learning.

It’s thanks to a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City and Camp Fire Heartland.

Kids in kindergarten through 6th grade in Kansas City Public Schools will be able to use the four centers as a place to do their virtual learning Monday through Friday and get structural support.

Before and after “virtual school” care — along with KCPS bus transportation — will be available as well. Students will also be served breakfast, lunch and a snack.

Licensed and trained staff will assist kids with their virtual learning and provide fun, recreational activities throughout the day. Social distancing and masks are required.

The virtual learning time runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday; before school care is from 7-9 a.m. and after school care is from 3-6 p.m.

The four community centers where “virtual school” will be held include:

Brush Creek Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. Fifth St.

Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1600 John “Buck” O’Neil Way

Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.

The program begins Sept. 8 when KCPS classes begin, but registration has already opened.

If you’re a Kansas City Public School parent and would like to sign up for one of KC Parks’ virtual learning sites, you must register online here.