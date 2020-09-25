KC Health Department investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Northland nursing facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Heath Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened dozens and led to one death at a Northland care facility.

As of Thursday, 24 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus and one resident has died at the Tiffany Springs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

A health department spokesperson said they are coordinating with the facility to make sure regular testing and public health guidance is followed.

Nursing facilities are licensed through the state so they generally work with the state on their testing plan, the health department spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the facility said they are following all CDC guidelines, including staff temperature checks. The facility is not accepting visitors.

In a statement, Justin Vaughn with the Tiffany Springs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center said, “The safety and well-being of our residents and patients, their families and our employees is a top priority. We recognize the serious threat of COVID-19 within each of our communities.”