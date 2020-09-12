KC Health Department investigating COVID-19 outbreak linked to Westport bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in Westport.

According to the health department, investigators went to talk to the manager at Westport Ale House on Wednesday Sept. 9, after receiving multiple complaints about the bar being over capacity and people not wearing masks.

During the investigation, the manager told health officials that there were two COVID-19 cases among staff members.

The number of positive cases among staff members has since grown to at least seven. The first employee tested positive on Aug. 19, according to the health department.

If you're headed out this weekend, we ask you to LEAVE if people around you are not masked or if there are crowds where distancing is not possible. Let's stop #COVID19 together. Let's start tonight. https://t.co/XF8nnq3jwu — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) September 12, 2020

According to the health department, some of the employees have not been cooperative with contact tracers and it’s unclear if they continued to work while they waited for their test results.

The health department also says that during separate investigations, they were able to determine that two Kansas City residents who tested positive for the virus visited the bar on Aug. 29. Those two people were with seven co-workers who came to Kansas City for a business trip and told contact tracers that the seven co-workers flew back to their home states on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

Because of this, health officials are asking anyone who visited Westport Ale House between Aug. 18 and Sept. 11 to quarantine for 14 days and call the health department if you experience symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, Sept. 11 Westport Ale House is still open. A manager at the bar tells FOX4 that all employees were tested for COVID-19 and those who tested positive were required to isolate for 14 days.

The manager also said that they have hired security guards to enforce the mask mandate.

A spokesperson for the health department says investigators will be following up with the general manager Monday to make sure the bar is in compliance with city orders.