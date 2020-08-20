KC Health Department shuts down local U-Haul location after employees refused to wear masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A U-Haul location in Kansas City is closed after violating the city’s mask mandate.

It’s the second business in Kansas City to be closed by the health department because of complaints of employees refusing to wear masks.

That means no one is supposed to be inside U-Haul Moving & Storage of Truman Corners, but FOX4 saw employees coming and going all day Wednesday.

The Kansas City Health Department suspended U-Haul’s certificate for occupancy of the location on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

“We are not enjoying doing this. This is not fun for us. I mean, it is very stressful,” Kansas City Health and Services Division Manager Naser Jauhari said.

Jauhari said, as of Friday, they’ve received more than 2,400 complaints about businesses across the city that are not requiring face coverings.

He said the health department responded to each of those complaints with a phone call, reminding owners of the mayor’s executive order.

If they get another complaint, health department staff pays the store a visit. That’s what happened to this U-Haul near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Grandview Road.

“They flat out told us, ‘We will not follow the mayor’s order. We will not where masks, and this whole thing is a joke,'” Jauhari said.

That’s when Jauhari’s team moved to step three — shutting down the business. It will not be allowed to reopen until employees agree to comply with the order.

FOX4 reached out to the store. They referred us to U-Haul International.

A spokeperson said in an email, “Our local management team is seeking explanation and clarification from the city for today’s unexpected events,” and went on to say they “will not be able to offer a statement prior to that.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas issued the following statement to FOX4:

“The city’s goal is never to close a business, and, as such, our health department provided several warnings to businesses with complaints of non-compliance against them — and ample opportunity to come into compliance — before issuing a closure order. However, when a business refuses to cooperate and puts its employees and patrons at risk, the health department will act.”

Jauhari said the process to get the doors back open is simple.

“All we need is compliance,” he said. “We are not in the business of putting them out of business. We want them to be successful. We want to protect their customers the same way protect their employees.”

Now, the health department is just waiting on employees to agree to wear masks.

The managers need to meet with the department and submit a request to reopen, which states they will not be in violation in the future.