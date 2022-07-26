KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency, vaccine shipments are headed to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Health Department said it expects to receive a shipment of the vaccines Tuesday.

There are currently two types of vaccines approved for the prevention of Monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are JYNNEOS and ACAM2000.

The ACAM2000 vaccine is more available to help prevent Monkeypox, but it also has more severe side effects.

The Kansas City Health Department said it expects to receive 900 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. It is enough to treat 450 people.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it will receive 216 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, enough to treat 108 people.

Currently, the Monkeypox outbreak is still rare, at least in the Midwest. Kansas has one confirmed cases. Missouri has five confirmed cases.

Because of the rarity, the CDC approved the JYNNEOS vaccine to be given only to people who meet the following criteria:

Known contacts who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments

Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria: Know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox

Had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox

Federal data shows Missouri will receive 2,427 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine in its first shipments. Kansas expects to get about 500 doses.

Those in Missouri who believe they need a Monkeypox vaccine should call their local health department.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Administration announced earlier this month it ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of JYNNEOS vaccine that would be distributed across the country.

