KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the string of gun violence across the country, the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action is saying enough is enough.



The organization participated in the national movement “Wear Orange”, to end gun violence.



This afternoon in Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas Citians, local lawmakers and community activists demanded more measures to end gun violence.



“Today we stand at 66 homicides here in Kansas City, Missouri, inner city,” said Roz Temple with Mothers in Charge.



“In our country we lose over 110 people per day on average a day to gun violence and another 200 are wounded,” said Tara Bennett with Moms Demand Action.



There was a sea of orange for those supporting the Wear Orange movement. The orange symbolizing the color hunters wear to protect themselves and today, representing the desire to be protected from guns.



“At the very first, if we could pass universal background checks. We could close the Charleston loophole law; we could pass safe storage regulation. We could pass extreme risk protection orders also known as red flag laws,” Bennett said.



“We know at 18 years old you can get a gun, right? I don’t want none of my kids at 18-years-old getting a gun, they can barely drive a car. Our laws are not sane, they are not reasonable,” said Rashi Junaid with Aim4Peace.



With guns now cited as the leading cause of death for children. Those at the rally say they want to see a future free from gun violence.



“It’s almost numbing and i think we cannot let this be the new normal. We know it’s possible not to live this way,” said Janice Stallings, a rally attendee.



The Wear Orange movement started back in 2013 and has become a national movement to honor lives lost by guns.