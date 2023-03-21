KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the death of a 31-year-old woman who had a restraining order against him.

But just a few hours before he allegedly killed the woman, prosecutors say Darion Hall went on a crime spree, including including two attempted robberies and car theft.

Hall has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and attempted stealing in Jackson County.

Police said 31-year-old Elizabeth Stivers was found last week outside her home near East 7th Street and Spruce Avenue after a reported disturbance.

Officers found Stivers suffering from trauma injuries, and she later died at a hospital.

Stivers’ mother told detectives she was inside the house when Stivers told her she was going back over to a neighbor’s house.

About 10 minutes later, according to court records, after letting the dogs out, her mother said she heard a rustling noise outside.

Stivers’ mother said she found her daughter lying on the ground and called her son for help, court documents say.

The woman said she saw a man nearby who asked if she needed help, and she told him to keep walking. Stivers’ mother said she didn’t see the man’s face but suspected it was the neighbor’s stepson. Later, she told police that her neighbor, Hall’s stepmother, came up to her and asked “Did Darion do this?” court records say.

Hall’s stepmother said she and Stivers had been hanging out before Stivers ran home. Minutes later, she heard someone yelling outside and tried to call Stivers.

She told detectives that Hall and Stivers had been rumored to have a physical relationship in the past, but later got a restraining order against Hall, court records say.

Detectives said earlier that night, they were dispatched to a reported stolen vehicle. Court documents say the man accused his grandson, Hall, of taking his vehicle without permission. The vehicle was later found abandoned about 2 minutes from Stivers’ home.

Hall was also seen on surveillance video at an Independence Avenue gas station. Video shows him walking into the store and confronting and punching a customer before chasing the customer from the building. Police were not called to take a report.

The 24-year-old was also seen on surveillance video shortly after, attempting to rob a Walgreens on Independence Avenue.

Police took Hall into custody just a few blocks from the homicide scene with blood on his clothing. Court records say he attempted to head butt an officer after they put him in hand cuffs.

At a KCPD detention facility, detective heard Hall say, “They gonna catch me for a robbery and not what I really did,” charging documents say.

The next day during an interview with police, Hall said he had been drinking and couldn’t remember what happened. He initially denied knowing Stivers, court records say, but later admitted he did but said he didn’t see her that day.

Afterward, he refused to speak with detectives anymore and was released pending further investigation.

Court documents say two days later, KCPD requested a rush analysis on DNA collected from Hall. Testing confirmed the blood on his hoodie belonged to Stivers.

On Saturday, police requested an arrest warrant for Hall. It’s not clear at this time if he has been taken into custody.