KC Honor Flight will fly missing man formation Tuesday in memory of EMT who died battling COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon KC Honor Flight will take to the sky to fly the missing man formation in honor of fallen KCFD EMT Billy Birmingham.

The flight will start in Lawrence, Kansas and fly over multiple Kansas hospitals and fire station before crossing into Missouri where it will go over KCFD Emergency Medical Building, 6750 Eastwood Trafficway, along with several fire stations.

Those fire stations include:

KCFD Station 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Fire Fighter Memorial Fountain on 31st St

Liberty Memorial

KCFD Station 10

Century Towers

KCFD Station 23

KCFD Station 27

KCFD Station 18

KCFD Station 35

KCFD Emergency Medical Services Headquarters, 6750 Eastwood Trfwy.

Duane Harvey Funeral Home at approximately 3 p.m.

Birmingham died earlier this month after battling COVID-19.

“He was part of the KCFD family for the past 10 years, but part of the MAST family for many years prior,” KCFD Fire Chief Donna Maize said in a post on the honor flight’s Facebook page. “His passing represents a personal loss to all of us who knew him and cherished both his friendship and professionalism.”

KC Honor Flight will fly over KCFD Stations and Visitation, in memory of EMT #RIPBillyBirmingham at 3 PM today. The flight team will fly the missing man formation to honor him.https://t.co/KVwmsbkY6X #ProtectTheProtectorsKC pic.twitter.com/1j8fDc0qLh — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) April 21, 2020