KC Honor Flight will fly missing man formation Tuesday in memory of EMT who died battling COVID-19

Image courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon KC Honor Flight will take to the sky to fly the missing man formation in honor of fallen KCFD EMT Billy Birmingham.

The flight will start in Lawrence, Kansas and fly over multiple Kansas hospitals and fire station before crossing into Missouri where it will go over KCFD Emergency Medical Building, 6750 Eastwood Trafficway, along with several fire stations. 

Those fire stations include:

KCFD Station 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Fire Fighter Memorial Fountain on 31st St
Liberty Memorial
KCFD Station 10
Century Towers
KCFD Station 23
KCFD Station 27
KCFD Station 18
KCFD Station 35
KCFD Emergency Medical Services Headquarters, 6750 Eastwood Trfwy.
Duane Harvey Funeral Home at approximately 3 p.m.

Birmingham died earlier this month after battling COVID-19.

“He was part of the KCFD family for the past 10 years, but part of the MAST family for many years prior,” KCFD Fire Chief Donna Maize said in a post on the honor flight’s Facebook page. “His passing represents a personal loss to all of us who knew him and cherished both his friendship and professionalism.”

