KC hospitals are another option to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if you haven’t been a patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metro hospitals are starting to contact patients who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Just because you aren’t a patient at a hospital in Kansas City, doesn’t mean you can’t get your vaccine there.

AdventHealth

Advent Health is taking steps toward vaccinating the next phase of people in Kansas.

If you are interested in getting a vaccine, the hospital asks you to sign up for email and text alerts through its website.

University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System is notifying patients it’s treated in the past 3 years who are eligible for a vaccine through its ‘MyChart’ portal. Even if you are currently eligible, you may not hear from the health system immediately.

If you have only been seen in the last 3 years for labs or imaging, you are not considered a current patient.

If you are not considered a current patient, but hope to get a vaccine at the University of Kansas Health System, you need to fill out a vaccination form online here.

After registering, the health system will notify when it has a dose for you.

Olathe Medical Center

Olathe Medical Center is currently vaccinating patients that meet certain criteria set by the state of Kansas. Elgible patients can schedule an appointment for the vaccine through their Patient Portal. If you do not have a portal account, call your primary care provider to set one up.

If you are interested in getting a vaccine through the medical center, but don’t have a portal message, you can fill out an online vaccine form on the hospital’s website.

St. Luke’s Health System

St. Luke’s says it’s only received enough vaccine supply to vaccinate a limited number of patients whose health conditions put them at extreme risk of COVID-19.

In an email to patients, it reports that as soon as the hospital gets additional doses, it will begin contacting patients directly to schedule an appointment.

If you need help accessing your account, call mySaintLuke’s Customer Service at 844-446-5479.

The health system asks that if you have an opportunity to be vaccinated before you’re contacted by someone at the hospital, take that opportunity.

Truman Medical Center/University Health

Truman Medical Center/University Health is contacting patients to schedule appointments at this time.

When you make an appointment, you will be given a time and a location of where to go to get your vaccine.

It is also working with more than a dozen community organizations to help vaccinate the Kansas City community.

The process will move faster as soon as it receives larger supplies of vaccine.

Liberty Hospital

Liberty Hospital says it is in the process of setting up a mass vaccination site in Clay County. It will be located off I-35.

At this point the hospital says it is still waiting on additional shipments of vaccine. If you have questions, or want an update on where the hospital stands on this process, go to the hospital’s website or call 816-415-3250.

All metro hospitals say that as you wait for your vaccine, and even after you’re vaccinated, remember to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.