KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Yoli Tortilleria says its business has skyrocketed a whopping 700% since it was named the nation’s James Beard Award winner for Outstanding Bakery last month.

Calls have come from as far away as Dubai from those trying to recreate the success of a Kansas City couple who never planned on being chefs.

Mark and Marissa Gencarelli simply enjoyed the tortillas from Marissa’s childhood hometown in Sonora Mexico.

“We were like gosh we don’t have good tortillas and our stash is going low,” Marissa Gencarelli explained how they got their start in their home kitchen 8 years before being tops in the nation.

“When Yoli was announced we were so shocked that we thought we had heard it wrong,” she said.

All those tortillas are produced in a facility and retail shop on Kansas City’s west side.

“Your temperature your water ratio, all that will affect your end result of a tortilla,” Gencarelli said.

After steeping for 12 hours in water and lime, corn from the Midwest goes through a “molino” or grinder made with volcanic stones.

It’s then nixtamalized into masa where it goes through a tortilla press and three-tiered oven.

“The tortilla has two sides. A lot of people do not know this. The tortilla where it is puffed, the pancita what we call it little belly is meant for you to put all your taco meat and all the juices,” she demonstrated.

A similar process is repeated for flour tortillas with thousands of tortillas being produced each day for stores, restaurants and their shop.

“Nothing can predict the demand that we got it has been insane, everyday 12-14 hours no problem,” he said.

“Really what it means is people can see themselves in this year’s winners and that is exciting, that’s what food culture is about,” Dawn Padmore, James Beard Foundation VP of Awards, said.

The Gencarellis say they are taking time to answer every call, email and direct message from every aspiring small business owner hoping to repeat a recipe built on fresh local food products, with a little pinch of love.

“I really think there’s a lot of merit on just overall the value on immigrant food in America and how things are changing and how people’s taste buds are changing. Here we are in the middle of North America and shipping it all around the country is just mind-blowing,” Gencarelli said.

Yoli’s owners say they plan to convert the current retail shop at 17th and Jefferson into products all based on masa. That’s the corn-based product. And they are working on opening two other shops in town with different themes.