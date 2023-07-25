KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family members say Isata Mansaray was killed after being hit by a car.

Kansas City Police said the 13-year-old got off a KCATA bus and ran in front of it.

A driver passed the stopped bus then hit Mansaray near E. 63rd Street and The Paseo earlier this month. She died days later.

A GoFundMe said she was headed to get ice cream with friends.

Councilman Eric Bunch said new legislation he introduced can prevent this from happening again.

“Under no circumstances should someone trying to get ice cream ever lose their life just walking through their neighborhood,” Bunch said.

If passed, the city manager would have to conduct a citywide road diet analysis.

That would include looking at streets with more than two lanes in each direction to come up with improvements.

The improvements vary, but it could include a reduce speed, bike lanes or street parking.

“Lowering the speed means that the crash might not have occurred because someone might have more time to see Isata and not crash into her,” Policy Director with BikeWalkKC, Michael Kelley said.

“But if that crash does occur, it means that there’s a much higher chance she walks away instead of being killed.”

Kelley said the change in streets is a difference between life a death.

The resolution is in the hands of the transportation committee. If passed, it will move to full council.

“It is all about reducing those speeds and reducing likeliness of those crashes ever happening,” Bunch said.

Mansaray’s family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.