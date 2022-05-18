KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you ever thought there needs to be additional bus routes around the stadiums or more bike lanes in the city? That’s exactly what RideKC wants to know, so it’s put out a survey.

From the streetcars to the city’s buses, there are several ways to get around Kansas City.

But the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, along with several local partners, has launched the RideKC East-West Transit Study to help them identify areas that lack transportation or need improvements.

Part of that study involves gathering community input.

Raychael Bell told FOX4 she thinks there are transportation gaps near the Truman Sports Complex.

“I feel like with an additional bus stop there, it would be more helpful for us people who work around the stadiums or across the stadiums to get to get to and from work,” Bell said. “Maybe run the buses every 30 minutes instead of once an hour.”

Specifically, KCATA’s study will look at the areas from Rainbow Boulevard near KU Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, to the sports complex in Kansas City, Missouri. That could include building a new east-west streetcar line.

Willie Moore said he doesn’t use the bus system regularly but was disappointed with the service Wednesday.

“I was visiting my mom from the hospital, and I’ve been sitting here since 10:30 (a.m.) waiting for a bus that was supposed to be here at 11:20 (a.m.),” he said. “Now it’s almost noon, and the bus still hasn’t been by here.”

RideKC hopes to get as much community input — the good and the bad — to make it easier for people to get around the city.

Nick Weaver said he loves the improvements that have happened so far, especially when it comes to the streetcar expansion.

“I love the streetcar. I love that it’s free. I love that it helps with parking,” he said. “It’s going to make the downtown much better, especially when they build the women’s soccer stadium or if the Royals move downtown.”

There are several opportunities for people to provide feedback during the east-west study:

Take a survey: A survey gathering feedback on transit needs and priorities is available on the project website through June 17. There is also a Spanish version. Those who would like a paper survey can request one by emailing planning@kcata.org or calling 816-346-0300.

A survey gathering feedback on transit needs and priorities is available on the project website through June 17. There is also a Spanish version. Those who would like a paper survey can request one by emailing planning@kcata.org or calling 816-346-0300. Attend a public meeting: There’s a public meeting tentatively scheduled for late summer 2022. Stay tuned at eastwesttransit.org for exact meeting dates.

There’s a public meeting tentatively scheduled for late summer 2022. Stay tuned at eastwesttransit.org for exact meeting dates. Attend a community workshop: This fall, the community will be invited to participate in a workshop and weigh in on options for corridor options and transit modes. Stay tuned at eastwesttransit.org for exact meeting dates.

This fall, the community will be invited to participate in a workshop and weigh in on options for corridor options and transit modes. Stay tuned at eastwesttransit.org for exact meeting dates. Participate online: This summer, the project team will launch an interactive map “pinpointing alignment and transportation mode options.” The community will be able to leave comments on the website.

