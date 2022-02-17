KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the Westport area.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Kershmire Ralls with 11 felony crimes, including first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Court documents show police responded to a shooting near Archibald Avenue and Broadway Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2021. They found Jabraughn James when they arrived. He later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Officers also determined that two other men were injured in the shooting.

Court paperwork shows Ralls noticed the three men in a Westport bar. He then followed them away from the entertainment district to various points in the Westport neighborhood. He eventually used an alley to approach the victims without being seen. The documents point out that the victims had no idea they were in danger.

The charging document shows that there is video of Ralls chasing the victims and shooting at the men as they tried to escape.

Prosecutors asked a judge that Ralls be held without bond.

