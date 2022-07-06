KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man who was arrested after he fell asleep in another person’s car was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

Christopher Chappell was sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 16, 2021, Chappell pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Chappell was arrested on June 1, 2019, when Kansas City police officers responded to a call from a woman who found Chappell, whom she didn’t know, asleep in her Honda CRV.

Officers found Chappell asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which was parked on the street. Chappell, who appeared to be impaired, was wearing a gun holster with a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they saw the steering column had been completely destroyed.

Chappell has prior felony convictions for burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

