KC man charged after high-speed chase, allegedly shooting at police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged Friday for allegedly fleeing from police in a high-speed chase and shooting at officers, prosecutors said.

Travis S. White, 39, has been charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Travis White

Court documents say police believed White was the suspect in multiple property crimes on Thursday in south Kansas City, including one at a construction site where witnesses said the suspects fire gunshots. Witnesses had provided a description of White’s truck.

At one point, the suspect drove the wrong way on Highway 350 before his truck eventually got stuck, White got out and was taken into custody, along with a female passenger. Police found a shotgun and shell casings in the vehicle.

Early Friday, police attempted to pull him over. Police said White fled, driving at high speeds and shooting at Kansas City and Raytown officers who were pursuing him.

No one was hurt. No officers fired their weapons.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond. The property crimes are still under investigation.