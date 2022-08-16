KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing felony charges for allegedly firing a weapon from one vehicle into another and injuring a passenger.

Jeremy D. Brown was charged in Jackson County Tuesday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers with the Lee’s Summit Police Department responded to a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of SW Arbor Creek Drive and SW Arboridge Drive.

On arrival, officers found the victim who suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken from the scene for medical treatment.

A witness told police that Brown was in confrontation with a group of people. That led to a chase and during that chase he fired a weapon from the vehicle into another vehicle.

Detectives interviewed Brown who told them he fired up to eight shots from a vehicle. He stated he had no intention of hurting anyone but wanted to scare them.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $75,000 for Brown.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.