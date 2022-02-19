KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecution’s Office has charged a man with attempted rape of a patient inside Kansas City Hospital.

Elisha Beraiah, 31, is facing first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sodomy.

According to court records filed late Friday, Kansas City Police Department responded on Feb. 17, 2022, to University Health Medical Center on Feb. 17, 2022, and talked to the victim, who said the Beraiah had sexually assaulted her while she was in her hospital room bed sleep.

A hospital staff member told police she had gone to the victim’s room and saw Beraiah in the bed with the patient, who is visually impaired.

The witness said Beraiah had his pants down.

Beraiah was convicted of first-Degree Sexual Abuse in 2016 and is a homeless non-compliant sex offender.

Prosecutors requested the defendant be held on no bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.