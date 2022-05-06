KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting last month of 44-year-old Alfred Brown in a Family Dollar parking lot.

Lionel L. Bolton was charged Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on April 12, 2022, officers responded to a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of E. 39th Street and Indiana Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a tan Dodge Nitro in the parking lot of the Family Dollar with Brown inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Bolton had gone into the store and withdrawn cash before he went to the victim’s car.

A witness said the sound of gunfire was heard, and the suspect left the vehicle.

Detectives confirmed a card associated with Bolton was used at the ATM and phone records showed his phone was at the homicide location.

Prosecutors have requested a cash only bond of $250,000 for Bolton.

