KC man charged in connection to deadly shooting of woman on Red Bridge Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old woman as she drove an ATV on Red Bridge Road on July 1.

Glenn Darren Rucker faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

According to court records, On July 1, Kansas City Police were dispatched to the area of E. Red Bridge Road and Bennington Avenue on a reported shooting.

Officers found a woman lying in the road. She had been shot multiple times, causing her death. The victim was identified as Sharon Heifner-Douglas. She lived about a half mile from the crime scene.

Witnesses told police she was traveling slowing eastbound on E. Red Bridge Road, as her dog was walking along side her in the grass. A maroon or burgundy four-door SUV, witnesses said, pulled along side her and fired shots at her. Immediately, she veered off the road and fell off the ATV.

Witnesses said they didn’t see or hear any conflict between the persons in the suspect vehicle and Heifner-Douglas.

KCPD issued a bulletin on the suspect’s vehicle and on July 7, police officers observed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description in a car wash at 43rd and Prospect Avenue.

The officers took the man associated with the vehicle into custody. He identified himself as Rucker. He described in an interview with police that he had been in the area of the July 1 crime scene.

A 9mm handgun recovered from his vehicle when he was taken into custody was examined by a firearms examiner at the Kansas City Crime Lab and shell casings found at the homicide scene were determined to have been fired by that handgun. In addition, DNA taken from the vehicle’s steering wheel and the trigger of the handgun were linked to Rucker.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000. Rucker is currently in federal custody.