KC man charged in connection with shooting of 4-year-old girl at city park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing changes in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old girl at a city park.

Michael Glover, 28, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to a shooting at 43rd and Benton Blvd. around 6 p.m. on Sept. 2.

When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old who had been shot in the leg.

Witnesses told police that the child and her twin brother had just arrived at the park when someone in a 70s or 80s model crème colored car began shooting at a black vehicle. One of stray the bullets struck the child, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During a canvass of the neighborhood, detectives recovered surveillance video showing someone in a silver, four door vehicle shooting at the crème colored Chevy Caprice.

A license plate reader camera captured the plates on the silver vehicle and a stop order was issued on the car.

The silver vehicle was later pulled over and Michael Glover was in the front passenger seat armed with two 40 caliber handguns, according to court documents.

Glover allegedly admitted to detectives that he was in the passenger seat of the vehicle on Sept. 2 and said he was the person who fired shots at the Chevy Caprice near 43rd and Benton.

Glover is being held on $100,000 cash only bond.