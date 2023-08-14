KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charge a 38-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at the Office Depot parking lot in Midtown.

Dynell Jones is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm.

According to court records, just after 5:30 p.m. on July 13, police officers were alerted by a woman driving on Linwood, near Troost Avenue, to a shooting behind the Office Depot parking lot off Main Street.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Juan Zollar, was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

Officers located shell casings in an area adjacent to the parking lot. A witness told police the victim opened the front passenger door, exited the vehicle while yelling at multiple people in the parking lot.

The witness stated the victim yelled something to the effect of “I got something for you” then Zollar was reaching for a knife but didn’t have it out. She stated she saw one of the subjects with a gun and shouted out to Zollar that she had seen a gun. The victim reacted by getting back into her vehicle. She stated the victim closed the door at which time she heard gunfire.

As the witness left the area, she saw the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Jones told police he fired in the direction of the vehicle in which Zollar was passenger to scare him off.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court for a bond review hearing on Monday, Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.