KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting of his wife in front of the police Central Patrol for the Kansas City Police Department.

Eliott P. Nevels, 34, faces second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, Kansas City police saw a man dressed in black sprinting from the area of 1200 E. Linwood after officers heard gunshots in the area. The officers observed vehicles on Linwood Blvd and then found Nevels running northbound on Tracy Ave.

Officers ran up and found a white Dodge Avenger crashed in a parking lot and found the victim, who was later identified as 36-year-old Christina Neles dead in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a 4-year-old child screaming in the back seat. Video surveillance showed the suspect running from the area. Nevels told police he shot Neles and ran from the scene.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 cash-only bond for Nevels.

