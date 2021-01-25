KC man charged in December deadly shooting, setting vehicle on fire with victim inside

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have filed charges against a 22-year-old Kansas City man in connection to the December 4, 2020 deadly shooting of 25-year-old Devonta Dunson.

Keith J. Hernandez was charged Monday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, knowingly burning and tampering with physical evidence.

According to court records, police responded to a report of a dead body in a burned vehicle near 10th and Winner Road on Dec. 4, 2020, around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the burned vehicle, along with a burned body inside. The victim was confirmed to be deceased and later identified as Dunson. Injuries from the body exam revealed the victim to have two gunshot wounds. One to the right eye and one to the right cheek as well as burns all over his body.

Detectives located several home security cameras near the crime scene and discovered the shooting was captured on video.

Both Hernandez and victim were in the vehicle at the time of at least the first shot. The shooting occurred in front of Hernandez’s home.

Shortly after the shooting Hernandez entered the residence and told his girlfriend that the victim got what he deserved. Blood was apparent on Hernandez’s clothing, a witness told police.

Hernandez then moved the victim’s vehicle and set it on fire with the Dunson’s body inside.

He then went to New Mexico and changed his phone. Testing of the suspect’s vehicle found very strong support that the victim’s DNA was on fingermarks found on the edge of the Hernandez’s vehicle door on the driver’s side.

Hernandez was recently taken into custody. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.