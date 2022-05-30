KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year old Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting of a frisbee golfer at a frisbee golf tournament at Kessler Park on May 28, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Osman Igal faces charges of Assualt First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

According to court documents, officers were called to the area of 2200 Cliff Drive in response to a shooting. They found one male who had been shot in the back. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses described a skinny man had approached them while on the frisbee golf course and fired shots. He then took off running. Officers then found the suspect nearby with a gun.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.

