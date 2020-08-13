KC man charged in Raytown homicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection with a murder in Raytown.

Aaron Michael Hays faces second degree murder and second degree delivery of a controlled substance charges in the killing of 19-year-old Lucas Jester.

According to court documents, Raytown police officers were called to the 8400 block of Lane Drive on Aug. 10 in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A witness told police that hays had admitted to being with the victim when he was shot and killed. The witness called the shooting a “drug deal gone bad” according to court documents.

Video allegedly showed the Hays in the passenger seat of Jester’s vehicle at the scene.

Hays is behind bars in the Jackson County jail. His bond has been set at $150,000 cash.