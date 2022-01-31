KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting of Wyshaud Smith that occurred in September, 2021.

Corey Marrett, 24, faces second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action charges.

According to court records, Marrett drove down to a tow lot where a family member and Smith had been in dispute.

KCPD officers were called to 53rd Street and Brighton on Sep. 28th around 3 p.m. on a reported injury crash.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found a white pickup truck had wrecked into a utility pole at the location. When EMS arrived, officers were notified that Smith had been shot.

Smith was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Marrett’s vehicle was captured on surveillance footage pulling up next to Smith’s vehicle before his car pulled forward and crashed into a pole.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.

