KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Nicolett Marshall on Wednesday night in Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Bobby G. Peoples III with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police officers responded to a shooting call Thursday, just after 9:40 p.m. at an apartment on Larkspur Lane.

Several callers stated that a man was yelling out a window that his wife had been shot. Officers made contact with the man who told them Marshall had been shot and was in the kitchen of the apartment unresponsive, according to court records.

Marshall was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness at the scene identified the shooter. A vehicle at the scene of the deadly shooting was connected to a woman with Peoples on Wednesday. She was driving the vehicle during another incident that Independence police responded to, according to court documents.

Court documents state Peoples’ criminal history report showed him to be a convicted felon. In May 2018, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance of marijuana in DeKalb County, Missouri.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 cash bond.

