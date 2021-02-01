KC man facing child assault, weapons charges after allegedly shooting at police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child and firing a shot at police when they came to investigate.

Willie Wren, 37, faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and weapons charges in Jackson County.

According to court documents, on Jan. 31, Kansas City police were called to the 3300 block of E. 60th Street. Witnesses told police that a man was dragging a child back and forth in the street and that they heard the child crying out for help.

When officers arrived, they saw a trail of blood to the front door. When they entered the home, they saw more blood inside and reported hearing the child cry for help.

When police tried to contact Wren, he allegedly fired a shot at them and struggled with officers before he was arrested.

During the struggle, one officer was pushed down the stairs and suffered injuries to his tailbone and elbow.

Ring doorbell camera footage from a witness allegedly showed Wren dragging the child outside. According to court documents, Wren is related to the child.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash.