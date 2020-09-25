KC man charged with murder after shooting girlfriend near 60th and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after a shooting near 60th and Agnes just yesterday, September 24, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Kelshaun D. Moseley, 28, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Picture of Kelshaun D. Moseley from the Jackson County Detention Center

Shortly after the shooting, Moseley told an off-duty police officer working at Research Medical Center that he was turning himself in and that “something happened.” He didn’t describe what happened, but he did say someone was dead. He also said someone was after him.

Around the same time, police were called to a residence on Agnes Avenue. In a bedroom, they found the body of Keva Hill, 34. She had been shot twice in the head, apparently from close range.

Family members told police Hill had been in a relationship with Moseley for about a month.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

The killing was the 145th homicide reported in the city in 2020.

